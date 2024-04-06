Listen Live
Entertainment

On Bended Knee: Kirk Franklin's Son Caziah Gets Engaged

Published on April 6, 2024

Kirk Franklin’s son is engaged!

Caziah Franklin took to Instagram to share photos of his beach proposal to his girlfriend, Alena Pitts this week. The couple went public with their relationship back in 2021 and over the years have shared their love through special moments on Instagram. It only made sense that this special moment was also shared publicly with those who have been following their love story since the beginning.

“There’s nothing we could say that would give this moment justice,” he wrote. “Yay we’re getting married! xoxo.”

While the likes and comments flooded with congratulations and well wishes, the excitement didn’t stop there. Kirk Franklin also posted about the news, congratulating his son and soon-to-be daughter-in-law: “My young king has found his queen. I’m going to miss my little boy….But I know he needs to grow so his future bride and the entire world can benefit from the man he’s become. His new love is a beautiful soul, I pray she feels every ounce of It that we’ve been blessed to give him, because it’s now hers as well. I promise y’all…HE’S READY! CONGRATULATIONS,” Kirk said.

 

 

 

