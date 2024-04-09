Listen Live
Jekalyn Carr’s “You Will Win” Conference Is Headed Back to Atlanta

Published on April 9, 2024

BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Jekalyn Carr is ensuring everyone’s a winner this year with her 4th annual “You Will Win” conference headed to Atlanta. The 2-day conference will be held at the Georgia International Convention Center on June 21-22, 2024.

Throughout the event, attendees can expect to be empowered to break molds, shatter social and economic barriers, and win in every aspect of their lives. Catered to both individuals and families, the conference will feature live music and panels geared towards winning focused closely on specific areas including marketplace, entrepreneurship, faith, family, and health.

 

Standing on business, Carr’s conference is said to be life-changing and perfect for the person(s) willing to change in order to propel in life. From knowledgable speakers, instructors, and business owners, to entrepreneurs, influencers, and label executives, the room will not only be full of those wanting to learn the necessary steps to become a winner, but also full with guests who have already won.

The conference will wrap up with a special Honorary Winner’s Circle Gala where Carr will award individuals serving their communities. Alongside general admission and VIP tickets, a special ticket to attend the gospel concert featuring Carr and other artists is also available.

Find registration info here.

