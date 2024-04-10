Quinta Brunson’s Latest Fashion Look On ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Is A Winner

Quinta Brunson stepped out on The Jennifer Hudson Show looking polished and chic. The award-winning actress worked an elegant Simkhai dress, possibly one of her best looks yet!
Of course, Brunson has donned some fabulous red carpet looks over the years that live rent-free in our heads, but her recent outfit seemed to enhance her glow and flatter her frame flawlessly. The comedienne strutted on Jennifer Hudson’s stage, rocking the hell out of the designer dress that featured orange stripes and cut-outs. The ensemble looked amazing on Brunson’s petite frame, snatching her up and giving her length.
The West Philadelphia native paired her classy regalia with gold, strappy Jimmy Choo heels, dainty hoops, and rings. Her hair was pulled up in a high ponytail, exposing her gorgeous face. Her makeup was subtle yet glamorous. Brunson posted the look to her page with the caption, “Using this post to share: 1. A cute outfit 2. That Abbott Elementary is back tomorrow :).” Her followers were excited about the look and the news regarding Abbott Elementary returning to television. In response to her caption, one fan commented, “1. Slay 2. Slay.” Meanwhile, another follower couldn’t take their attention away from the outfit. “I love the fashion icon you’ve become, Ms. Quinta B! . “
Quinta Brunson x The Jennifer Hudson Show
Brunson joined Hudson on her show to promote and discuss the return of Abbott Elementary. During their conversation, Brunson admitted that, as the producer, she often merges real-life scenarios with the storyline. “Naturally, we start to write towards people’s sensibilities. For instance, Tyler, who plays Gregory, can be a little neurotic about things. So, he plays that really well in the character.” She also discussed not expecting to win an Emmy and getting her flowers from Oprah.
Catch Abbott Elementary tonight on ABC, 9 pm EST.
DON’T MISS…
Quinta Brunson Shines In Fringe At The Deadline Contenders Television Event
Get The Look: Quinta Brunson’s Flirty Half Up Half Down Hairdo For The Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Quinta Brunson’s Latest Fashion Look On ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Is A Winner was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Andy Paladino Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast 12/30/23 - Back to the Basics
-
Russell Simmons’ Daughter, Aoki, Seen With Decades-Older Beau On The Beach
-
X Is Not Smelling What Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Is Cooking After Saying He Won’t Publicly Endorse President Biden
-
Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast - 2/3/24
-
Livin’ Her Life Like It’s Golden: Celebrating Jill Scott’s 52nd Birthday With Some Of Her Most Beautiful Photos Over The Years
-
Tyrese Defends Diddy Following His Sex Trafficking Allegations, Social Media Roasts Him
-
Cheating With Respect? NeNe Leakes Has ‘Rules’ To Infidelity That Sparked A Dating Debate