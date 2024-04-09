Listen Live
Movies

Frames Per Second Podcast: Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet & More — Who’s The Future of Hollywood?

Published on April 9, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

There are a ton of talented young actors making waves in Hollywood right now. In a recent interview, Dune director Denis Villeneuve shared his admiration for the next generation of on-screen talent, like Dune co-stars Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet.

 

 

 

On this episode of the Frames Per Second podcast, the guys debate who should (and shouldn’t) be on their list of rising stars in Hollywood under 30. From global heavy hitters like Zendaya and Timothée, to those just starting to break through, the movie and tv podcast from Dead End Media explores the range of young talent in Hollywood today.

The post Frames Per Second Podcast: Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet & More — Who’s The Future of Hollywood? appeared first on Black America Web.

Frames Per Second Podcast: Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet & More — Who’s The Future of Hollywood?  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Movies

Frames Per Second Podcast: Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet & More — Who’s The Future of Hollywood?

News

Russell Simmons’ Daughter, Aoki, Seen With Decades-Older Beau On The Beach

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Andy Paladino Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast 12/30/23 – Back to the Basics

Local

WATCH: How To Stream Today’s Solar Eclipse In The Baltimore Area

Entertainment

WHM Spotlight: Wanda Cooper-Jones Talks Continuing Her Son’s Legacy With The Ahmaud Arbery Foundation

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast – 2/3/24

Art & Design

Urban Decay X Groundswell NYC X Jade Purple Brown Collaborate For A Community Paint Day Celebrating Women’s History Month

Entertainment

Naomi Osaka’s Media Company Hana Kuma Partners With Modern Health For New Podcast ‘Can’t Wait to Hear from You’

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close