Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

There are a ton of talented young actors making waves in Hollywood right now. In a recent interview, Dune director Denis Villeneuve shared his admiration for the next generation of on-screen talent, like Dune co-stars Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet.

On this episode of the Frames Per Second podcast, the guys debate who should (and shouldn’t) be on their list of rising stars in Hollywood under 30. From global heavy hitters like Zendaya and Timothée, to those just starting to break through, the movie and tv podcast from Dead End Media explores the range of young talent in Hollywood today.

The post Frames Per Second Podcast: Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet & More — Who’s The Future of Hollywood? appeared first on Black America Web.

Frames Per Second Podcast: Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet & More — Who’s The Future of Hollywood? was originally published on blackamericaweb.com