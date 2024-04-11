The Las Vegas Aces WNBA team has moved an upcoming game against the Indiana Fever to a bigger arena in anticipation that the Indiana Fever choose superstar Caitlin Clark, who has helped draw more viewers than ever to women’s college basketball.
The Aces already have an avid fan base and sold out five games ahead of the season’s start.
The team announced the change of venue for its July 2nd game against the Fever on social media on Saturday:
The team usually plays at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay, a 12,000-seat complex, but its July 2 game against the Fever will be held at T-Mobile Arena, which can hold 18,000 basketball fans.
The post Las Vegas Aces WNBA Team Gets Bigger Venue For Game vs Indiana Fever On July 2nd, Here's Why appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.
Las Vegas Aces WNBA Team Gets Bigger Venue For Game vs Indiana Fever On July 2nd, Here’s Why was originally published on 1075thefan.com
