Federal Investigators Determine Dodger’s Shohei Ohtani Was The Victim In Gambling Scandal

According to federal investigators, Los Angeles Dodgers all-star Shohei Ohtani was telling the truth about his non-involvement in his translator’s gambling scandal.

TMZ Sports exclusively reports that Shohei Ohtani is in the clear regarding the gambling scandal involving his translator and best friend, Ippei Muzuhara, following a federal investigation.

According to the celebrity gossip website, the pitcher/slugger was not involved in the scheme and is a victim of fraud, sources close to the matter said to TMZ Sports.

Per TMZ Sports:

The feds have been investigating Ippei Mizuhara, Ohtani’s longtime translator, close friend, and functionally his manager. Mizuhara gambled away millions, reportedly at least $4.5 million, and after the story broke he said Ohtani had covered the debt.

Our sources say the feds, who launched an investigation last month, have concluded Mizuhara was lying — that Ohtani was completely in the dark over the gambling debt, and Mizuhara embezzled from one of Ohtani’s accounts without the pitcher’s knowledge.

Shohei Ohtani Doubled-Down On Not Betting On Sports

Ohtani expressed his non-involvement during a press conference in March, where he doubled down on not betting on baseball or any other sports.

“I am very saddened and shocked someone I trusted has done this,” Ohtani said through an interpreter at the beginning of his statement. He then denied being involved in sports gambling in any form.

“I never bet on baseball or any other sports or never have asked somebody to do that on my behalf,” he said. “And I have never been through a bookmaker to bet on sports. …

“Up until a couple days ago, I didn’t know that this was happening. … In conclusion, Ippei has been stealing money from my account and has told lies.”

Ohtani shook the sports world after signing a $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, which is now the richest contract in sports.

TMZ Sports reports charging Muzuhara for the crime will happen “any day now.”

Federal Investigators Determine Dodger’s Shohei Ohtani Was The Victim In Gambling Scandal was originally published on cassiuslife.com