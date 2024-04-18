Massive Recall List – Products Such As Tide Pods, Starbucks Mugs, Trader Joe’s Cashews, and More

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Unfortunately, product recalls are becoming a more and more common thing that is happening in the United States. This time, its some of our favorite everyday products.

The number of recalled products reached a five-year high last year, according to a recent report (found here: https://marketing.sedgwick.com/acton/media/4952/Q4-2023-Index-PR ) with around 3,300 recalls reported across the automotive, consumer product, food and drink, medical devices, and pharmaceutical products.

Companies generally issue recalls voluntarily after they learn that a batch of products have been contaminated, but as for consumers, it can be difficult to keep track of the various recalls issued on popular products, and to determine if any of the products they bought have been affected.

Here is a list of the biggest recalls that are affecting the public right now:

Laundry detergent packets: Tide Pods had a recall of 8.2 million bags of the laundry detergent packets on April 5th.

Garment Steamers: Black and Decker handheld steamers were recalled on April 4th for causing burns to people and their clothes.

Starbucks Mugs: Nestle USA recalled more than 440,000 Starbucks-branded mugs back in March.

Trader Joe’s Cashews: Cashews sold at Trader Joe’s were recalled on March 17th because of protein tax contamination with salmonella bacteria.

Ground Cinnamon: The FDA in March warned about elevated lead levels in six ground cinnamon products. The list includes La Fiesta, from La Superior SuperMercados; Marcum, from Save A Lot; MK, from SF Supermarket; Swad, from Patel Brothers; Supreme Tradition, from Dollar Tree & Family Dollar; and Eli Chilar, from La Joya Morelense. A Dollar Tree spokesperson said the company had removed affected products from its stores.

Jeep Grand Cherokees: Chrysler recalled more than 338,000 Jeep Grand Cherokees because of potentially faulty steering components.

Eye Ointments: Four types of eye ointments were recalled in February because of concerns that they were manufactured in an unsanitary facility. The products — Equate Lubricant Eye Ointment, Equate Stye Lubricant Eye Ointment, CVS Health Lubricant Eye Ointment and AACE Pharmaceuticals’ Lubricant PM Ointment — were sold nationwide at Walmart and CVS stores.

Gun Safes: Four companies have collectively recalled more than 120,000 biometric gun safes sold by Amazon, Walmart and other major retailers. The safes unlock by scanning a part of the owner’s body such as a fingerprint. But the CPSC is aware of 91 reports of unauthorized users opening the safes.

Quaker Oats Products: More than 60 Quaker products have been recalled since December 15th because of potential contamination with salmonella bacteria. Products include the Cap’n Crunch and Oatmeal Squares cereals, some granola bars, and some batches of Quaker Chewy granola bars.

Massive Recall List – Products Such As Tide Pods, Starbucks Mugs, Trader Joe’s Cashews, and More was originally published on rnbphilly.com