Ravens owner, M&T Bank will spend millions to help Baltimore kids get through college

Published on April 19, 2024

M&T Bank Stadium

Source: Kirby Lee / Getty

Only about 40% of Baltimore public school graduates enroll in college, and many of them will not complete a four-year degree.

The Baltimore Ravens, M&T Bank and the Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation are betting they can change that trajectory for hundreds of students, particularly those from the city’s most underserved communities.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Ravens owner, M&T Bank will spend millions to help Baltimore kids get through college

