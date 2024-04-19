Baltimore Ravens WR Zay Flowers Cleared By NFL After Investigation

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers has been cleared by the NFL after an investigation into a potential violation of the league’s personal conduct policy.
The NFL concluded there wasn’t enough sufficient evidence in the investigation to discipline the 2023 first-round draft pick.
“There will be no action taken by the league,” the NFL said in a statement. “Flowers remains eligible to participate in all team activities.”
Baltimore County Police also suspended an investigation into a domestic violence call in January in Owings Mills.
No charges were filed against the star wide receiver.
