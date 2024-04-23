Listen Live
Entertainment

Watch Trailer: Zoë Kravitz Directs Upcoming Film ‘Blink Twice’ Starring Her Hubby Channing Tatum

Published on April 23, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
'Blink Twice' Key Art

Source: Courtesy / Amazon MGM Studios

The official trailer for a Zoë Kravitz written and directed film titled Blink Twice debuted today (April 23). The film stars her hubby Channing Tatum, who portrays a tech billionaire who invites a cocktail waitress on a dream vacation that takes a quick turn. Watch the trailer and learn more about the film inside.

Based upon the first trailer, the Amazon MGM Studios film Blink Twice looks like a suspenseful and horrifying ride.

When tech billionaire Slater King (Tatum) meets cocktail waitress Frida (Naomi Ackie) at his fundraising gala, sparks fly. He invites her to join him and his friends on a dream vacation on his private island. It’s paradise. Wild nights blend into sun-soaked days and everyone’s having a great time. No one wants this trip to end, but as strange things start to happen, Frida begins to question her reality. There is something wrong with this place. She’ll have to uncover the truth if she wants to make it out of this party alive.

Blink Twice stars Ackie, Tatum, Christian Slater, Simon Rex, Adria Arjona, Kyle MacLachlan, Haley Joel Osment, with Geena Davis and Alia Shawkat. The suspense film is directed by Karvitz and written by her and E.T. Feigenbaum. It’s produced by Kravitz, Tatum, Bruce Cohen, p.g.a., Tiffany Persons, p.g.a., and Garret Levitz, p.g.a with executive producers Stacy Perskie, Jordan Harkins, and Vania Schlogel.

The trailer looks like a normal wild and fun island adventure, but things start to get a bit unusual. Will Frida be able to separate her new fantasy from a dark reality?

Be sure to catch Amazon MGM Studios’ Blink Twice in theaters August 23.

Watch the trailer below:

Watch Trailer: Zoë Kravitz Directs Upcoming Film ‘Blink Twice’ Starring Her Hubby Channing Tatum  was originally published on globalgrind.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Entertainment

Watch Trailer: Zoë Kravitz Directs Upcoming Film ‘Blink Twice’ Starring Her Hubby Channing Tatum

A and L Productions Mothers Day Contest 2024
Entertainment

Mother’s Day Celebration Contest – Win Tickets and a Spa Package!

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Money

Andy Paladino Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast 12/30/23 – Back to the Basics

Lifestyle

Ashanti and Nelly Are Engaged, Confirm Baby On The Way

News

Diddy’s LA and Miami Homes Raided by Federal Law Enforcement

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast – 2/3/24

Local

WATCH: How To Stream Today’s Solar Eclipse In The Baltimore Area

Alfred Liggins
REPRESENT.

Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close