‘Preachers of LA’ Returns To Air Wedding Of Bishop Noel Jones

Published on April 24, 2024

preachers of la wedding cast at BET+ Premiere Screening For "Kingdom Business" Season 2

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

The wait is officially over! Preachers of LA has returned after 10 long years for a wedding edition to showcase the union of Bishop Noel Jones and First Lady Loretta Jones.

Preachers of LA originally aired for two seasons during 2013 to 2015, spotlighting the lives of high profile preachers and first ladies that included Deitrick and Dominique Haddon, Wayne and Myesha Chaney, Ron and LaVette Gibson, and Bishop Clarence McClendon. Like any reality TV show, you see a glimpse of the good, the bad, and the ugly. In this particular show, the preachers delve deep into the highs and lows of relationships on a daily basis. Not all relationships are created one size fits all and despite each pastor’s personal journey to love, marriage proved to be an end goal.



Bishop Noel Jones and First Lady Loretta Jones first met in 1998 and began dating not long after. The couple dated for 28 years before tying the knot recently. Bishop Jones proposed to Loretta in 2022 and the two made it official in front of friends and family on June 4, 2022.

Preachers of LA: Wedding Edition premieres April 23 on Merge TV. Check out the trailer for the new season below!

