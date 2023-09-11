10 Iconic VMA Red Carpet Fashion Moments

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Withand Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion hitting the stage to perform their buzzy‘ the VMA red carpet 2023 will be filled with entertainment’s biggest names. And HB will be on the scene to capture it all. As we prepare for the 2023 VMAs on September 12, we’re taking a trip down memory lane and revisiting unforgettable VMA red carpet looks.

In 1999, a purple pastie and jumpsuit became one of the most-talked-about red carpet looks of all time. The Lil’ Kim look, styled by Misa Hylton, goes down in the fashion history books. As if her VMA red carpet ensemble didn’t turn heads enough, Diana Ross made it an even bigger moment when she lightly tapped Kim’s exposed boob. “I had no idea that Diana Ross was going to fondle her. That was a nerve-racking moment,” Misa said to POPSUGAR. Lil’ Kim addressed the moment in a 2002 interview, saying, “I think she was just giving me a little motherly tap. Like, ‘Girl, do you know you have a boob hanging out?’”

While that moment reigns supreme, there are many more VMA red-carpet fashion moments that live rent-free in our heads. Like Lady Gaga’s 2010 meat dress, which broke the Internet. Time Magazine named it the top fashion moment of the year. Beyonce wore an elegant orange Lanvin gown to announce her pregnancy on the VMAs red carpet in 2011. And who could forget when Bue Ivy made her first red carpet appearance in an $11,000 Mischka Aoki dress with tulle skirt?

The VMA red carpet 2023 will bring us future moments to talk about, but for right now we’re feeling nostalgic. Check out these unforgettable red carpet-moments.

