kerry washington , LL Cool J , Taraji P Henson
HomePhotos

That’s Not My Name: 13 Black Actors Who Are Forever Tied To Their Characters

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Sometimes no matter how hard the actor tries, there will always be that one character that the culture will tie to that one actor with forever. In this case, typecasting isn’t always a bad thing, it’s a praise of their legacy performance in that specific role.

The most recent TikTok trend is only for celebrities and it’s showing the receipts of their hard work.  The viral trend began with actors revisiting all of the roles that they have been associated with over the British pop song “That’s Not My Name.” It starts off with sharing “the real them” with their real name and lists the names of characters they’ve played throughout their career. 

SEE: Viral Videos: A List Of 2021’s Most Popular TikTok Trends

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Actors like Kerry Washinton, Taraji P. Henson, and LL Cool J have jumped on the wave showing off their range in characters. Though celebrities hate to be known forever for that key role, here are 13 actors and actresses who will forever be that one character no matter how many roles they dive into.

SEE: Black Actors Under 40 We Should Be Paying Attention To 

 

That’s Not My Name: 13 Black Actors Who Are Forever Tied To Their Characters  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1. Kerry Washington x Olivia Pope

Kerry Washington x Olivia Pope Source:Getty

Scandal series, 2012

2. Larenz Tate x O-Dogg

Menace II Society, 1993

3. LisaRaye x Diamond

The Players Club, 1998

4. Wesley Snipes x Nino Brown

New Jack City, 1991

5. Tichina Arnold & Tisha Campbell x Pam & Gina

Martin series, 1992

6. Taraji P. Henson x Yvette or Cookie

Taraji P. Henson x Yvette or Cookie Source:Getty

Yvette-Baby Boy, 2001 & Cookie- Empire series, 2015

7. Mike Epps x Day-Day

Next Friday, 2000

8. Omari Hardwick x Ghost

Power series, 2014

9. Alfonso Ribeiro x Carlton

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, 1990

10. Kadeem Hardison & Jasmine Guy x Dwayne Wayne & Whitley Gilbert

A Different World, 1987

11. Phylicia Rashad x Clair Huxtable

Phylicia Rashad x Clair Huxtable Source:Getty

The Cosby Show, 1984 

Latest

Family Of Philly Man Serving Time For Shoplifting…

What started out for one Philly man as a short prison bid on a shoplifting charge turned into him being…
04.25.49

No Shot At Joining The Army Without A…

The U.S. Army has joined the rest of the  U.S. military in beginning the process of giving its anti-vaxxer personnel…
07.26.49

6 Minors Identified By FBI As Suspects In…

It appears that authorities may have a lead on those responsible for bomb threats at many HBCUs across the nation…
08.01.48

CNN President, Jeff Zucker, Resigns After Failing to…

Jeff Zucker resigned as the president of CNN, effective immediately, after failing to disclose a “consensual relationship” with a fellow CNN…
01.01.70

A New Era: Washington Reveals New Team Name…

After 87 years with the team’s original name and 2 years as “The Washington Football Team”, DC football is now…
01.30.48

Former NFL Head Coach Brian Flores Suing NFL…

Former Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores has filed a lawsuit against the NFL and three teams, the New York…
11.12.47

A Massive Book Ban Is Happening Across The…

There is a massive book ban in public libraries across the US. The conversation regarding critical race theory began in…
01.01.70

‘NY Times’ Examines Alpo Martinez’s Double Life In…

Alpo Martinez has been dead for months and his story continues to get more interesting. A new article explores his…
01.01.70

Self-Proclaimed ‘White Nationalists’ Go Door-To-Door Urging People To…

A viral TikTok video shows two Caucasian men who introduced themselves as "white nationalists" when approaching residents to "talk to…
11.04.42

Death Rate Of Black Children Increased By 17%…

New data suggests that child welfare services were severely affected by the global pandemic after the revelation that 504 Black…
01.01.70
Close