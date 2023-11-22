13 Must-Haves To Gift Every Hot Girl This Holiday Season

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

If you are like the friends in my group chat, you are constantly working on being a “Hot Girl.” In the words of Megan Thee Stallion, “Being a Hot Girl is about being unapologetically YOU, having fun, being confident, living YOUR truth, being the life of the party etc.”

But as easy as this may sound, being a Hot Girl and ‘unapologetically you’ may be difficult for some. Amid busy work schedules, family obligations, and competing priorities, Hot Girl status is something to work toward daily. And this can be even harder during the holidays.

This can mean prioritizing self-care, waking up two hours early to meditate, going to the gym, or writing in a gratitude journal. It can mean meal prepping to keep your calories on track, having a huge fancy water jug to drink throughout the day, or wearing a fitness tracker that buzzes when you’ve reached your target heart rate or step count.

Maybe being a Hot Girl to you means slaying all day, rocking the newest fashion trend, “it girl” bag or accessory, or a celebrity designer label. Or, it means keeping your hair laid, your nails manicured and designed, and your skin on glow.

Be a Hot Girl this Holiday season

Wherever you or your BFFs are on your Hot Girl journey – and however you define it – you will need tools to get you there. And what better time to receive those tools than during the holiday season?

To me, “being a Hottie” is forever on my Christmas list.

This is where HelloBeautiful’s Hot Girl Holiday Must-Haves List comes in. Below, you will find top gifts for the season at Black Friday prices to keep your Hot Girl lifestyle going. The items featured cover the entire spectrum, from home décor and workout gear to Girl’s Night Out staples and fashion reading.

Whichever gift you ‘add to cart,’ we’re sure Megan Thee Stallion would approve.

Our editors have independently selected all products. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.

HelloBeautiful’s Hot Girl Holiday Must-Haves

13 Must-Haves To Gift Every Hot Girl This Holiday Season was originally published on hellobeautiful.com