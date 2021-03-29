CLOSE
3 Ways To Style It: Fashion Inspo For Your 2-Piece Suit

Posted 23 hours ago

Tracey Wiley

Source: Meagan Lexa / Meagan Lexa

Suits were never my thing, until I came across a New Orleans-based influencer who knows a thing or two about slaying a 2-piece. I’ve always felt like unless I’m in the middle of a business meeting, or in a professional setting, suits had no place in my wardrobe. While observing Tracey Wiley’s Instagram feed, I learned that a suit can be wore in for just about every mood.

There is something very powerful about a woman in a suit. Not only is it a staple in a professional woman’s wardrobe, when worn correctly, you embody a sense of authority and respect. From the red carpet to the boardroom, women have dominated the power suit, making it a sexy, professional and stylish alternative to a dress.

For this week’s “3 Ways to Wear It,” I wanted to dissect the various ways that you can make a suit your own. In addition to Tracey, I linked up with Jamilyn of Style Over Size to show their unique ways of rocking a 2-piece. If you’re looking for a little Inspo on how to pull the look together, check out 3 ways to style a suit.

3 Ways To Style It: Fashion Inspo For Your 2-Piece Suit  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. JAMILYN GRIGGS

JAMILYN GRIGGS Source:Jami Jaye of styleoversize
My inspiration for this look was to showcase how a suit can look great with sneakers. You can take something serious like a suit, but when you get it in a fun color and pair it with a great pair of sneakers you can totally transform a suit from something serious to something fun and casual. 
 
As a plus size woman, we are told to shy away from color, so why not show off how we can look amazing in a bold color. My suit is from
Eloquii, my shirt is Torrid, my earrings are Baublebar and my sneakers Nike Air Max 95.
 
You can follow Jamilyn’s style diary via her Instagram page.

2. MARSHA B.

MARSHA B. Source:Ambitious Shooters

I wanted to find a suit that captured my personality, so when I cam across this ASOS number, I was all over it. I originally purchased a neon green lace bralette, but opted for a simple black bustier top. I paired the look with transparent strap heels from Amazon, and an acrylic neon purse, also from Amazon.

If I ever have to wear a suit, I want it to be like this. Fun, bold, and comfortable. This was such a fun look to put together! You can follow more of my style diary on my Instagram page.

3. TRACEY WILEY

TRACEY WILEY Source:Meagan Lexa
I’ve been asked a few times why I wear suits so much. Well, it’s simple. I wear what makes me feel good! When I put on a suit I feel empowered, I feel sexy, I feel 100% comfortable. I feel like me.

I bought this suit from a shop here in New Orleans called United Apparel Liquidators. It’s one of those hidden gems where you can find designer clothes for 70-90% off. My mom introduced me to this store when I was in highschool and I’ve been shopping there ever since. Now, I’m letting you in on my secret because why pay full price when you don’t have too? 

My suit was purchased from UAL, but designed by ei8htdreams. My Bag is Fendi and my shoes are Balmain, but also purchased at UAL.

You can follow Tracey’s style diary on her Instagram page.
