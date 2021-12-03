streaming
Streaming In 2021: 15 Great Movies To Watch Right Now

2021 Streaming Movies

Slowly but surely, life is returning to normal. Which means movie theaters, once a premier pastime in American culture, are starting to once again offer big budget blockbusters for viewing.

In 2021, many of these films went straight to streaming platforms. Or they were split: Making a theatrical debut and appearing on television. But with so many movies and so little time, chances are, there were a few standout releases that slipped through the cracks – but we’ve got your back.

As we prepare for a new year, let’s not leave behind the gems of today. Check out the list of great films that appeared on streaming in 2021 – some you’ve seen, others you’ve missed. But all are available right now to enjoy.

1. Judas & The Black Messiah

What’s It About: The story of activist Fred Hampton and the man who would eventually betray him.

Where to Watch: HBO Max

Watch This If: You love terrific acting and films about history.

2. Nobody

What’s It About: A boring family man turns out to be a master class killer.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

Watch This If: You like films like ‘John Wick’ or movies with lots of action.

3. Concrete Cowboy

What’s It About: A troubled teen moves in with his equally troubled father and they find a common bond through the cowboy life.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Watch This If: You like dramas about family.

4. The Many Saints of Newark

What’s It About: The early life of Tony Soprano and the men who influenced his life of crime.

Where to Watch: HBO Max

Watch This If: You love mafia films or if you were ever a fan of HBO’s ‘The Sopranos’

5. The Harder They Fall

What’s It About: Black cowboys making their mark in the Wild West.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Watch This If: You like black films with an ensemble cast

6. Tiger King 2

What’s It About: The continued tales of Joe Exotic, the tiger lovin’ eccentric with a lifelong hatred for fellow cat enthusiast Carole Baskin.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Watch This If: You saw the original or need to laugh at how crazy some people can be.

7. Beckett

What’s It About: A man on vacation gets caught up in murder, lies and political chaos.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Watch This If: You like films with action and suspense

8. Cruella

What’s It About: The 101 Dalmatians super-villian gets to tell her side of the story

Where to Watch: Disney+

Watch This If: You sometimes root for the villian.

9. The Little Things

What’s It About: A smart but jaded detective is on the hunt for a killer in California

Where to Watch: HBO Max

Watch This If: You like anything with Denzel, he’s amazing in this film, per usual.

10. Mortal Kombat

What’s It About: Warriors, human or otherwise, face-off in a battle for the future of our planet.

Where to Watch: HBO Max

Watch This If: You’re a gamer or just love senseless but entertaining violence.

11. Malignant

What’s It About: A woman has otherworldly experiences with horrific outcomes.

Where to Watch: Vudu

Watch This If: You’re a fan of horror films with an original concept.

12. Suicide Squad (2021)

What’s It About: A team of Z-list heroes work together against the forces of evil.

Where to Watch: HBO Max

Watch This If: You’re over typical comic films, and want something a little more offbeat.

13. The Tomorrow War

What’s It About: The future holds the secret to saving our present.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

Watch This If: You like alien movies with tons of action.

14. King Richard

What’s It About: The father of Venus and Serena Williams, and his struggle toward making them the legends they were destined to become.

Where to Watch: HBO Max

Watch This If: You like movies that will inspire.

15. Army of the Dead

What’s It About: A group of misfits face-off against zombies in Las Vegas.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Watch This If: You like zombie movies with attitude.

