Slowly but surely, life is returning to normal. Which means movie theaters, once a premier pastime in American culture, are starting to once again offer big budget blockbusters for viewing.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

In 2021, many of these films went straight to streaming platforms. Or they were split: Making a theatrical debut and appearing on television. But with so many movies and so little time, chances are, there were a few standout releases that slipped through the cracks – but we’ve got your back.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

As we prepare for a new year, let’s not leave behind the gems of today. Check out the list of great films that appeared on streaming in 2021 – some you’ve seen, others you’ve missed. But all are available right now to enjoy.

Streaming In 2021: 15 Great Movies To Watch Right Now was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com