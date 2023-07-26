Nene Leakes is ready for the spotlight again. The reality TV pioneer, who was recluded from the scene to mourn the death of her late husband Gregg, is back with a vengeance. With a new body, a beat face, and lots to say, NeNe is owning her look and narrative. In August, 2022, NeNe shared that she underwent a BBL procedure with Dr. Okoro to fix some “problem areas.”
Recently, the former Real Housewives Of Atlanta star sat down with former Bravo EP Carlos King, for an honest and juicy sit-down interview that got the girls talking. “I feel good,” NeNe said when King complimented her appearance. We know that’s right. And sis is letting it show! Speaking of shows, NeNe made it clear this current iteration of ‘RHOA’ is the house that she built. She admitted she hasn’t watched the current season but catches clips on social media.
“I’ve never watched since I left, but I have honestly watched the clips that have come down social media,” she said. “But me turning my TV on and tuning in, is just something I cannot do because as far as I’m concerned, they’re all sitting in my house, the house that I built.”
Her comments spawned a clap back from Sheree Whitfield, who is an ‘RHOA ‘OG as well. “Our house,” she tweeted.
Despite stirring the pot a bit and a looming legal case against Bravo and Andy Cohen over working conditions, NeNe is living in her soft era. NeNe is still about her coin. She makes a major appearance in Bia’s new music video Really Her because she really is that girl.
We’ve all bore witness to NeNe’s glow up and she continues to shine. Check out five times NeNe Leakes looked TF good on Instagram.
5 Times NeNe Leakes Looked TF Good was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. NeNe Leakes at the 2023 BET Awards
Ms. NeNe Leakes showed up to the 2023 BET Awards in a sexy orange CASZÈ dress that may have missed it’s moment on the carpet but was the show. “I missed the carpet with all the chaos but I did NOT miss the moment!” she captioned the reels clip on social media.
2. NeNe Leakes in her Soft Era
NeNe Leakes declared this time in her life, her soft era, in a charming tweed jumpsuit by St John. She topped the look off with YSL sandals, Dolce & Gabanna gloves, and a Saint Laurent bag.
3. NeNe the Body
NeNe Leakes showed off her girls, who were sitting lovely, in a cutout maxi dress and LV baseball cap on top of her signature blonde tresses.
4. NeNe Leakes is Very Rich
In her own words, NeNe Leakes is very, very rich and it shows in these lavish accessories. From the YSL sunglasses to her watch peeking above her sleeve and the fur on her collar, this photo, and low-key look screams wealth.
5. Face Card…
NeNe’s hair and makeup always look flawless. With a superior glam team in the industry that consists of Jamal Brice, 2gifted.hands wearing a wig from colormanewigs.