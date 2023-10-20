Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Celebrity Scorpios are receiving a bad wrap, thanks to Drake. The talented artist highlighted the darker

qualities of the zodiac sign

over recent years, promoting the Scorpion’s petty and vindictive nature. The 5-time Grammy winner’s latest projects include negative lyrics about Megan Thee Stallion, Esmerelda Spalding, and Rihanna, thus exposing his wounded ego and lower, unevolved vibration.

The water sign has a bad reputation, but they’re undoubtedly one of the most passionate, mysterious, and powerful of the bunch. And as someone born under the sign, we have a massive flare for personal style. Individuality is important; expressing that through clothing can be a Scorpio’s superpower.

Ruled by Pluto and Mars, the 8th zodiac sign, those born under the sign are bold and fearless. And that boldness usually boils to the surface when Scorpios put an outfit together. Tracee Ellis Ross is a style icon who doesn’t usually work with a stylist. Putting top-notch looks together is in her astrological DNA, much like her sign mates Ciara and Monica Denise.

And while Drake sometimes boasts the mood of a lower vibrational Scorpio, he often highlights the stylish side of the sign. When the rapper emerged with a heart carved into his hairline, he started a trend that dominated 2021 and 2022.

Thanks to their dark energy, Scorpios live for an alluring and mysterious style aesthetic. The sign is often associated with black or red clothing, leather or sheer garments, and pieces that assert their power. Scorpions usually ride the line between opposites as if to go against the grain. People born under the sign may marry soft and frilly dresses with a moto jacket to add some edge.

Scorpios season officially kicks off on October 23. In honor of the bold and transformative sign, here are 8 stylish stingers we love.

8 Stylish Celebrity Scorpios We Love

