All Eyes Were On Ashanti And Nelly At D.C.’s The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Event Celebrating Kevin Hart

One of our favorite spin-the-block couples, Ashanti and Nelly, was spotted looking fabulous and in love on Sunday, March 24, in Washington, D.C. The two—who are rumored to be expecting a baby soon together—were in town to celebrate the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor presentation at The Kennedy Center. Their friend, Kevin Hart, received the honor.
Keep scrolling to see what the couple wore, learn more about the award, and spot which other Black Hollywood celebs in attendance.
Ashanti And Nelly Gave Us Couples Goals In Stylish Black And White ‘Fits.
Since the couple announced they were back together, all eyes have been on Ashanti, 43, and Nelly, 49. The pair appeals to our love of Black love as they gush over one another, celebrate major milestones together, and hit red carpets, tour stages, and events. Rumors surrounding a possible pregnancy only add to their adorable attention.
So, when the couple arrived on the Kennedy Center red carpet, heads turned, and cameras flashed. Ashanti wore what is becoming her signature look of knee-high leather boots and long, dramatic fur from N.Y. celebrity favorite Daniel’s Leather. Underneath the fur was a gorgeous black dress from Balenciaga. Ashanti complimented her cold-weather couture with a sleek ponytail, bold red lipstick, and chunky diamond jewelry.
Nelly matched Ashanti in a black-and-white look. He paired a white button-down with a black velvet vest and sequin pattern pants. The “Country Grammer” rapper topped off his ensemble with oversized clear lenses with silver rims.
Kevin Hart And The Hart Family Grace The Red Carpet.
Nelly and Ashanti posed with other Black Hollywood stars in town to celebrate Kevin Hart. Kevin won the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, presented by the Kennedy Center to comedians who not only make us laugh but also have had “an impact on society.”
The “Ride Along” actor joins a famous group of others who have also accepted the esteemed comedy award. Past recipients include Dave Chapelle, Whoopi Golberg, and Richard Pryor.
Kevin’s wife, Eniko Hart, and his four children Heaven, 19, Hendrix, 16, Kenzo, 6, and Kaori, 3, joined him at the ceremony. The heartwarming shots of the family on the carpet made us swoon.
Keep scrolling to see which other celebrity favorites joined Kevin, Eniko, Nelly, and Ashanti at the star-studded D.C. event.
While we love it when a couple slays together, it’s important to run it back and let each person shine. Because if there is one thing Ashanti is going to do, it is shine! Get into this dramatic fur coat and red lippie.
Nelly is giving us a suave and sexy trend moment. The mix of fabric textures with velvet and sequin is everything!
Eniko Hart and, the man of the hour, Kevin Hart look fabulous on the 25th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor carpet. Kevin opted for a shiny satin fitted tux while Eniko dons a houndstooth sequin dress and cropped blazer from Harbison Studio.
Tiffany Haddish is living her life like it’s golden. At the comedy soiree, she wore a head-to-toe bronze sequin suit with a plunging neckline. Her makeup is absolutely flawless.
Regina Hall is the Lady In Red,’ and we can’t get enough of the bold color. While posing at the D.C. event, she wears a wrap-style long blouse dress with red accessories and a chic black and blonde ombre bob.
Skye Townsend brought bright colors and a bold statement to D.C.’s Kennedy Center. The actress dazzled in a blue, yellow, orange, and red ombre tube sequin dress with nude strappy heels. Her soft, romantic ‘updo is the perfect compliment to her look, highlighting her melanin skin, gorgeous cheekbones, and sexy collarbone.
J.B. Smoove and his wife, Shahidah Omar, arrived in D.C. in style. The pair both wore suits, with J.B. in black and his wife in a deep plum purple. Shahidah’s wide-leg pants are fun, funky, and so on-trend. We love!