Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Y’all know we love to celebrate and highlight black excellence and this is something to be proud of and to consider now that we are in the college application season.

According to a new report recently released by WalletHub, all four of Maryland’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities are among the top 15 best schools to attend in the state.

The highest-ranked HBCU in Maryland was Coppin State University coming in at number seven, followed by the University of Maryland Eastern Shore at number nine. Morgan State University was ranked number eleven and Bowie State University ranked number twelve.

NOTE: There are currently 55 colleges and universities in the State of Maryland. (defined as accredited, degree-granting, postsecondary institutions) There are a total of 32 four-year colleges and universities in Maryland.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

WalletHub compared higher education institutions throughout the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories including Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes.

Additionally, the data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Check out the individual highlights for each HBCU below and share your thoughts with us!

Also, don’t forget to rep your HBCU!

READ MORE: Morgan State To Open First New Medical School At An HBCU In 45 Years

READ MORE: Coppin State Receives $25K Grant For Nursing Students

READ MORE: Ten Things You Shouldn’t Say To A DJ At Homecoming…..OR EVER!

The post All Four Of Maryland’s HBCUs Among Top 15 Best Universities To Attend In The State appeared first on 92 Q.

All Four Of Maryland’s HBCUs Among Top 15 Best Universities To Attend In The State was originally published on 92q.com