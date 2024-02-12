Listen Live
Artist Who Could Headline Super Bowl LIX’s Halftime Show

Published on February 12, 2024

We’re still recovering from the star-studded Usher Bowl at Super Bowl LVIII but we’re also excited to see who will be following in his footsteps next year in New Orleans.

This show always has one of the biggest names in music performing in front of a huge audience and Usher was joined on stage by Alicia Keys, Jermaine Dupri, H.E.R., will.i.am, Lil Jon, and Ludacris at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, but who will be next?

There are several black artists in the industry who have the star power to give an amazing show and below are 10 picks we could see hit the stage!

Who do you think should headline the Super Bowl? Tell us below and keep scrolling for our picks!


The post Artist Who Could Headline Super Bowl LIX’s Halftime Show appeared first on 92 Q.

1. Chris Brown

2. Lil Wayne

3. Jay-Z

4. Drake

5. Mariah Carey

6. Cardi B

7. OutKast

8. Burna Boy

9. Travis Scott

