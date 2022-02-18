bel air
#BlackTwitter Is Ready To Risk It All For ‘Bel-Air’s’ Fine A** Uncle Phil & Geoffrey

Bel-Air - Season 1

Source: Peacock / Getty

While the reboot of the beloved TV classic The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air initially raised eyebrows, fans agree the dramatic retelling starring Jabari Banks is a winner. With fresh faces and storylines guiding the reboot, Bel-Air is giving Black excellence and enjoyable content. Jabari Banks has Will Smith’s mannerisms locked while bringing his own flare to the role. CoCo Jones delivers as an intelligent, goal-orientated Hillary Banks. Olly Sholotan is polarizing as Carlton. Cassandra Freeman is the perfect combination of both Aunt Vivs bringing talent, melanin and regalness to the iconic character. And viewers can’t get enough of the eye candy that is Adrian Holmes playing Uncle Phil and Jimmy Akingbola who embodies a swaggy new version of Geoffrey.

#BlackTwitter was ablaze, last night, in agreement Uncle Phil and Geoffrey look TF good!

Since we are absolutely in agreement. Here’s some more photos of Bel-Air’s leading hunks.

#BlackTwitter Is Ready To Risk It All For ‘Bel-Air’s’ Fine A** Uncle Phil & Geoffrey  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Adrian Holmes Play Uncle Phil

Adrian Holmes Play Uncle Phil Source:Getty

BEL-AIR — “Dreams and Nightmares” Episode 101 — Pictured: x as Phillip Banks 

2. Adrian Holmes Play Uncle Phil

Adrian Holmes Play Uncle Phil Source:Getty

BEL-AIR — “Dreams and Nightmares” Episode 101 — Pictured: (l-r) Olly Sholotan as Carlton Banks, Akira Akbar as Ashley Banks, Adrian Holmes as Phillip Banks 

3. The Cast Of Bel-Air

The Cast Of Bel-Air Source:Getty

BEL-AIR — Season: 1 — Pictured: (l-r) Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey, Akira Jolie Akbar as Ashley, Olly Sholotan as Carlton, Jabari Banks as Will, Cassandra Freeman as Viv, Adrian Holmes as Phil, Courtney Coco Jones as Hilary

4. Adrian Holmes Plays Phillip Banks, Cassandra Freeman Plays Vivian Banks, Jabari Banks Plays Will

Adrian Holmes Plays Phillip Banks, Cassandra Freeman Plays Vivian Banks, Jabari Banks Plays Will Source:Getty

BEL-AIR — “Yamacraw” Episode 103 — Pictured: (l-r) Adrian Holmes as Phillip Banks, Cassandra Freeman as Vivian Banks, Jabari Banks as Will

5. Adrian Holmes Plays Phillip Banks

Adrian Holmes Plays Phillip Banks Source:Getty

BEL-AIR — “Canvass” Episode 104 — Pictured: Adrian Holmes as Phillip Banks 

6. Adrian Holmes Plays Phillip Banks, Jabari Banks Plays Will, Jimmy Akingbola Plays Geoffrey

Adrian Holmes Plays Phillip Banks, Jabari Banks Plays Will, Jimmy Akingbola Plays Geoffrey Source:Getty

BEL-AIR — “Dreams and Nightmares” Episode 101 — Pictured: (l-r) Adrian Holmes as Phillip Banks, Jabari Banks as Will, Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey, Joe Holt as Fred Wilkes —

7. Jimmy Akingbola Plays Geoffrey

Jimmy Akingbola Plays Geoffrey Source:Getty

BEL-AIR — “Bankz n the Hood” Episode 104 — Pictured: (l-r) Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey, Akira Jolie Akbar as Ashley Banks 

