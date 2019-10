Radio One Baltimore hosted its first ever Brunchin’ for Boobies event on Sunday (October 27) to honor local breast cancer survivors this Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

A special thanks to Noir Restaurant and Lounge on York Rd. for providing the space and food as well as Johns Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center for sharing resources to those in attendance.

Shoutout to 92Q’s Persia Nicole and Magic 95.9’s April Watts for hosting the brunch. Check out photos of the event below.

1st Ever Brunchin’ For Boobies Honors Baltimore’s Breast Cancer Survivors [Photos] was originally published on 92q.com