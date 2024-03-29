Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Stylist Mickey Boom has been helping Shannon Thornton slay red carpets since 2018. The fashionable pair have forged a friendship that has gifted us some of our favorite red carpet rundown moments. This duo plays with themes, textures, and eras to tell stories with heaps of inclusion. They turn to independent designers and Black accessory makers to elevate their moments.

“I appreciate her for just trusting me,” he said about his connection to Thornton. Their relationship goes beyond just a client and a stylist. He was actually with her when she learned she booked P-Valley. “I was with her when she got the call,” he shared.

A Fashionable Friendship

The pair works together closely. He describes her as someone “truly committed to the craft and the art of fashion storytelling.”

“As time went on, she kind of found her voice creatively and in the fashion world and so it kind of became a collaboration,” she said.

Fashion collaborative duos are all the rage at the moment. Law Roach and Zendaya and Keke and Sergio Hudson are two examples of stylish partnerships.

Mickey Boom is known for greeting his clients with a signature fur coat and a smile. One of the most innovative stylists on the carpet today, he is helping to usher in a new generation of Black talent by dressing them like the rising stars they are. He works with emerging musicians, restaurant moguls, and screen sirens.

Research is a huge part of his process. “I do a lot of my research late at night, like when I’m in bed,” he said. Even when they’re not actively pulling for events, he sits up at all hours of the night perusing looks for his clients. “I’ve loved fashion since I was a kid. It’s a part of me,” he continued.

We asked the stylist about some of his inspirations for our favorite looks from the duo.

Celebrity Stylist Mickey Boom Breaks Down Our 7 Favorite Shannon Thornton Looks was originally published on hellobeautiful.com