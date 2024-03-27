Diddy’s Lawyer Releases Statement Calling Home Raids A “Witch Hunt,” Alleged Drug Mule Arrested In Miami

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

On behalf of his client, Diddy’s lawyer, Aaron Dyer, not only fought to absolve him of any wrongdoing but critiqued the local authorities and Homeland Security for raiding his mansions in such a grand way, and they went overboard.

“Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences,” the statement reads. “There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated.”

The statement continues, refuting rumors that Diddy was ever arrested or detained, and clearly so upset with the media’s portrayal of him that they’ve resorted to calling it a “witch hunt.”

“Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way. This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits,” the statement adds. “There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

While Combs or any of his family members haven’t been arrested, there has been one person placed in cuffs over the whole matter: Diddy’s alleged drug mule.

Former Syracuse basketball player Brendan Paul, 25, was arrested in Miami on two felony charges of possession of cocaine and possession of a controlled substance.

Cops found the drugs in Paul’s bag at Miami Opa-Locka Executive Airport, the same airport TMZ, spotted Diddy pacing around at moments after the raid.

Paul played as a walk-on for the Syracuse Orange for two years before transferring to a Division II school, Fairmont State University.

See how social media’s reacting to the latest twists in Diddy’s legal saga below.

