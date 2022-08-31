DonovanLewis: Cops Shoot & Kill Unarmed Columbus Man Donovan Lewis

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Donovan Lewis, a 20-year-old Columbus, Ohio man, was shot and killed by police attempting to serve a warrant. It was the third officer-related shooting in Columbus in the past eight days.

As reported by The Columbus Dispatch, Donovan Lewis was wanted for outstanding warrants and his garden apartment home became the target of a raid in the city’s Hilltop neighborhood early Tuesday (August 30) morning. Lewis had warrants out for domestic violence, assault, and felony improper handling of a firearm.

Bodycam footage shows officers entering the apartment of Lewis alongside a K-9 unit. Based on the footage, it appeared that Lewis was asleep and the noise from the officers startled him. Further, he did not appear to be armed and as the outlet notes, Lewis was holding what is thought to be an e-cig or vape pen. Lewis was shot in the abdomen and rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

The Ohio Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating the shooting matter. Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant offered a statement of both assurances and support for the officers.

“We’re committed to full transparency to sharing as much as we can as quickly as we are able do so — and we’re committed to holding officers accountable if there was any wrongdoing,” Chief Bryant said. “As the chief, it is my job to hold officers accountable, but it is also my job to offer them support and that I give that to them through the process.”

On Twitter, some are outraged by the shooting death of Donovan Lewis and made mention that Columbus police have lawlessly abused their power in times past. We’ve got some of those reactions listed out below.

