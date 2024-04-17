Drake & Rick Ross’ Beef Heats Up With BBL Accusations, Mansion Shaming & More, Social Media Reacts

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

but there’s one rapper who has no problem going back and forth with the 6 God: Rick Ross.

Just hours after Drake’s leaked song “Push Ups,” Rick Ross responded with “Champagne Moments,” and the two have been sending barbs at each other since.

In the latest chapter, Ross repeatedly attacks his biracial identity by referring to him as a “white boy” and claims he got a nose job.

Drake responded by sharing a screenshot of his text thread with his mother, in which she jokingly asks him why he got nose jobs without telling her.

Drake responded to his mother by slamming Rick Ross’ weight and claiming he was on a weight-loss drug.

“its coming from Rick Ross the guy I did songs with,” Drake begins. “he’s gone loopy off the Mounjaro he hasn’t eaten in days and it’s turn him angry and racist he’s performing at proms for money it’s bad don’t worry well handle it.”

To continue the trolling, Ross hopped back on social media to continue the nose job rumor and refer to him as BBL Drizzy because Drake allegedly got ab-sculpting surgery.

“BBL Drizzy called his mama on me,” he says in the video.

The two just then started with wealthy people trolling, with Ross claims Drake’s plane is meant for cargo, not people, it was built in 1976, and saying that one of Birdman’s mansions was foreclosed. Drake responded by making fun of Ross’ business dealing with Sovereign Brands owner Brett Berish, which produces the Luc Belaire brand of wine and champagne. He also claims his Miami mansion looks like a content creator’s home.

The two have graduated to DMing eachother and reposting the responses for the public to see.

While we await a proper diss track from Kendrick Lamar, see how social media is reacting to the very unserious beef between Rick Ross and Drake below.

