The 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage kicked off with Represent Night for the cruisers. Represent Night is where you represent your school, your city, your favorite sports team…whatever you feel represents you!

Check out pictures from the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Represent Night below:

Fantastic Voyage 2023: Represent Night was originally published on fantasticvoyage.blackamericaweb.com