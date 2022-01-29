Fat Joe
HomePhotos

Too Far: Fat Joe Get Clowned For Yeezy Moonboot Fit, Memes Flourish

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Fat Joe Meme

Source: @donnellrawlings / Instagram

Fat Joe took to Instagram to show off what he thought was a fire fit that featured him wearing those YEEZY NSTLD boots. However, Joe Crack didn’t get the sweeping praise he was surely looking for.

Instead, the Bronx rapper opened the door to waves of slander over his audacity to act like those glorified moon boots from the YEEZY brand are flames. Yes, there are people who think so, but please reconsider that decision.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Anyway, the fit itself wasn’t too bad; denim, a khaki jacket and a pink hoodie. “Waiting on the snow” was Joe’s caption for the pic he share on IG.

But those YEEZY boots got all the attention for all the wrong reasons. Some trusty Timberlands these are not. Soon enough, the photo went viral, and the memes started arriving swiftly.

Joe is in on the jokes and has even shared some of the memes himself (rocking the Star Wars light saber is hilarious). The rapper even took to Instagram Live to try to explain himself (and even threw sneaker influencer Mayor under the bus as the guy who sent him the boots).

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The YEEZY NSTLD boots went for a cool $340 when they first dropped in November 2021 but are now going for two or three times that on resale sites. But just because it’s pricey, doesn’t mean it’s fresh.

While Joe’s sneaker game is forever elite, his boot game clearly took a hit. Peep some of the funnier memes and reactions in the gallery. Affion Crockett might have already won, though.

Too Far: Fat Joe Get Clowned For Yeezy Moonboot Fit, Memes Flourish  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2. Joe does have his supporters…

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Latest

‘NY Times’ Examines Alpo Martinez’s Double Life In…

Alpo Martinez has been dead for months and his story continues to get more interesting. A new article explores his…
01.01.70

Self-Proclaimed ‘White Nationalists’ Go Door-To-Door Urging People To…

A viral TikTok video shows two Caucasian men who introduced themselves as "white nationalists" when approaching residents to "talk to…
11.04.42

Death Rate Of Black Children Increased By 17%…

New data suggests that child welfare services were severely affected by the global pandemic after the revelation that 504 Black…
01.01.70

Dating Apps Can Be Deadly For Black Women:…

Dating apps can be the answer to a hopeless romantic's dream, and it can also be completely life-altering. The tragic…
12.07.41

Principal, School Worker Fired After Video Shows 9-Year-Old…

Surveillance video shows that at Palm Elementary School, in Ohio's Lorain City School District, a 9-year-old Black girl was made to…
01.01.70

Georgia Pastor Curtis Keith Bankston Accused Of Trapping…

Griffin Police department accuse Georgia Pastor Curtis Keith Bankston & wife, Sophia Simm Bankston of false imprisonment.
01.01.70

Accused Racist Hockey Player Kicked Off Team For…

Jacob Panetta just got himself booted from his position as a defenseman for the Jacksonville Icemen of the East Coast…
01.01.70

Cheryl Hickmon The Beloved President Of Delta Sigma…

Cheryl A. Hickmon was elected the president of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated in November of 2021. Hickmon was batting…
07.11.37

Florida Bill Being Pushed To Help White People…

It appears a new bill is being pushed in Florida that will prohibit schools and businesses from causing what's described…
12.27.36

Cannabis Prevents Covid? Researchers Found That Cannabis Compounds…

Cannabis prevents Covid? According to a recent laboratory study, cannabis compounds prevented the virus that causes Covid-19 from penetrating healthy…
01.01.70
Close