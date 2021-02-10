CLOSE
Happy Valentine's Day
For The Lovers: The Ultimate Valentine’s Day Playlist

Posted February 10, 2021

valentine's day playlist

Source: KCi / Reach Media

It’s that time of the year again where love is in the air.  Valentine’s Day may look a little different because of the climate of 2021, but don’t let that take your love away.  February 14 is all about basking in not only the love you have for your partner but for your friends and most importantly yourself.

However, you’re choosing to celebrate the day of love, whether it’s with your partner, your potential, your friends, or yourself, we have the perfect playlist for any occasion.  From the old classic love songs that’ll get you in your feelings to some jams that will set the mood, this is one is for the lovers.

So grab your chocolate-covered strawberries, your bubbly champagne, and divine into this Valentine’s Day playlist.

 

Click HERE  to Follow the Full  Valentine’s Day Playlist on Spotify

Click HERE to Follow the Full Valentine’s Day Playlist on Apple Music

For The Lovers: The Ultimate Valentine’s Day Playlist  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1. Tyrese – Signs Of Love Makin’

2. Troop- All I Do Is Think Of You

3. Joe- I Wanna Know

4. Patti LaBelle – Somebody Loves You Baby (You Know Who It Is)

5. Whitney Houston – You Give Good Love

6. Anita Baker- Good Love

7. Tony! Toni! Tone!- Anniversary

8. Teddy Pendergrass – Turn Off The Lights

9. Keith Sweat- Make It Last Forever

10. Next – Butta Love

11. Chaka Khan – Sweet Thing

12. Janet Jackson- Would You Mind

13. L.T.D.-We Both Deserve Each Other’s Love

14. Anita Baker- Sweet Love

15. Jodeci – Forever My Lady

16. Dru Hill- Beauty

17. Luther Vandross- A House Is Not a Home

18. Jagged Edge – I Gotta Be

19. Ledisi – Anything For You

20. Robin Thicke- Sex Therapy

