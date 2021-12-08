forbes
12 Black Women Named On Forbes World’s 100 Most Powerful Women Of 2021 List — Did Your Fave Make It?

With women dominating in all walks of life, it goes without saying that the future is definitely female. The fact that many of them happen to be Black is just icing on the cake.

Forbes recently released its annual “100 Most Powerful Women” list for 2021, and we spotted more than a few of our favorite melanated ladies representing for the culture. Did your fave make the cut?

The 18th annual list includes some powerful figures across many platforms, including 40 CEOs, 19 world leaders and a new number 1 after more than a decade.

According to Forbes, the list is put together based on not just their affluence but also what they’ve done with it to better the world and their fields of expertise, with the outlet writing, “All of these women represent the driving thesis behind the compilation of the list: it’s not just enough to have money, or a position of power. A person must be doing something with their fortune, voice or public platform.”

The Black women that ended up on this list are all exemplary examples of what it truly means to possess power, whether it be a pop diva running the world in the music industry, an athlete seen as the greatest ever regardless of gender, a dominating filmmaker using her platform to tell stories of the Black experience or a politician that could very well be our first Black female President of the United States in the near future. Each of the 2021 representatives made moves this year that proved their worthiness to be included, and our only argument is that more worthy candidates didn’t make the final cut.

From Beyoncé and Rihanna to Serena Williams, Ava DuVernay and even Madam VP herself Kamala Harris, take a look at the 12 Black women included on the World’s 100 Most Powerful Women Of 2021 list by Forbes below:

1. #98 – Mo Abudu

Nigerian Media Mogul

2. #94 – Samia Suluhu Hassan

President of Tanzania

3. #91 – Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Director General of the World Trade Organization

4. #85 – Serena Williams

American Tennis Champion

5. #80 – Ava DuVernay

Award-winning American Filmmaker

6. #76 – Beyoncé

American Singer, Actress, Songwriter, Producer, Dancer, Businesswoman & Director

7. #68 – Rihanna

Barbadian Singer, Actress, Fashion Designer & Businesswoman

8. #56 – Donna Langley

Chairwoman, Universal Pictures

9. #45 – Thasunda Brown Duckett

President and CEO, TIAA

10. #23 – Oprah Winfrey

Global Media Mogul

11. #17 – Rosalind Brewer

CEO, Walgreens Boots Alliance
 
 

12. #2 – Kamala Harris

Vice President, the United States of America

