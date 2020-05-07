CLOSE
Giannis Antetokounmpo
HomePhotos

Was His Password 123Bucks?: Jokes Fly After Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Twitter Was Hacked

Posted May 7, 2020

Giannis Antetokounmpo Twitter, Phone, Email & Bank Accounts Hacked

Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty

Hackers still got time, even during a global pandemic.

Milwaukee Bucks’ superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo had to change all of his passwords and activate that two-step verification. The Greek Freak’s Twitter account was hacked and let off some pretty wild tweets that had raised the eyebrows of his followers. Before they were deleted, some of the tweets during a 10-15 minute stretch that took shots at LeBron James directly mentioning the Lakers star and claiming he hired a hitman on Giannis.

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

The hacker sent out a bevy of troubling tweets  “f*ck Kobe Bryant. #bodied”, dissed Giannis’ teammate Khris Middleton, claiming he caught coronavirus and blaming Asians and using an ethnic slur, saying he was going to the Warriors and even saying he had sex with Steph Curry’s wife.

Immediately fans knew the Giannis’ account was hacked, and Antetokounmpo’s longtime girlfriend, Mariah Riddlespringer, and his brother, Kostas, confirmed their suspicions. They even revealed that Giannis’ email, bank account, and phone were also comprised. “He genuinely apologizes for everything that was tweeted, and he will be back as soon as possible! The things that were said by this hacker were extremely inappropriate and disgusting!” they added.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

While this is a serious matter, you know Twitter had jokes, immediately wondering if the NBA’s Most Valuable Player used the same password for all of his accounts. Regardless the reactions are quite comical, you can peep them all below, and Giannis, you gotta get you some stronger passwords.

Photo:Kevork Djansezian / Getty

Was His Password 123Bucks?: Jokes Fly After Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Twitter Was Hacked  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

Latest
Concerts Are Returning Soon And Here Are The…

This doesn’t seem like the best concert experience, but we’re sure some people will be front and center to enjoy…
05.08.20
21-Year-Old Sean Reed Fatally Shot By Indianapolis Police…

21-year-old Sean Reed was tased and fatally shot in Indianapolis, Indiana while streaming on Facebook live after a high-speed chase…
05.08.20
The Lincoln Project Takes Aim At President Donald…

The political action committee, led by George Conway, the husband of Kellyanne Conway, slams the former business mogul and makes…
05.06.20
Man Spotted Wearing KKK Hood In Public After…

When the man was confronted at the store, he refused to take the hood off until he paid for his…
05.05.20
Respect The Jux: NFL’s Damien Williams Robbed At…

Anyone can get got, even during a pandemic. Kansas City Chief's running back Damien Williams was robbed at an Airbnb…
05.05.20
Not The Puppy! First Dog In U.S. Tests…

A pug in North Carolina has tested positive for the virus which may be the first dog case in the…
04.30.20
White Men Murdered Man For Jogging While Black,…

Ahmaud Arbery went for a jog in the town of Brunswick back in February when two white men followed him…
04.29.20
College Hoops Star Teshaun Hightower Arrested For Murder…

Just a week after declaring for the NBA Draft, Tulane University basketball stat Teshaun Hightower has been arrested for the…
04.29.20
Fed Up Chicago Residents Throw A House Party…

While some of us have been complying with these orders, some folks on the west side of Chicago, IL threw…
04.28.20
Analysts Estimate Most Retail Store Chains Will Not…

The way the world purchases products is going to change more than most thought it would. Experts say a lot…
04.23.20
Close