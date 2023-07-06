Google Images Confuses Luther Vandross With Master P, Twitter Sounds Off

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Luther Vandross is a legendary R&B singer who has sold over 40 million records worldwide and is known for hits like “Never Too Much” and “Here And Now.” New Orleans legend Master P is the head honcho of No Limit Records, who pioneered ownership in rap music.

However, Google doesn’t seem to understand the stark differences between the two men, and as recently as yesterday, if you Google Luther Vandross, the first photo in Google Images was of Master P.

Even Questlove put a screenshot of the mixup on his Instagram with a caption signaling that algorithms aren’t always as trustworthy as a real person, writing, “This is why humans aren’t replaceable alongside an unimpressed emoji.”

The search results found their way to social media, and Twitter began chiming in about not all Black people looking alike.

“@Google who is responsible for this ? This is a picture of Percy Miller Sr. aka Master P, not Luther Vandross. I know y’all think we all look alike but I can assure you we don’t,” wrote one user.

Another took the mistake lightly and playfully intertwined Master P’s classic 1997 song “Make ’em Say Ugh” and Vandross “Here and Now,” tweeting, “Here and now, I promise to Make em say ugh..”

The search results have since been corrected, but not before Twitter users could air their grievances and make jokes. See the reactions below.

