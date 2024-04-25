Listen Live
News

Gucci Mane Drops “TakeDat (No Diddy)” Track, Xitter Has Some Thoughts

Published on April 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Rolling Stone's First Ever Live Musicians on Musicians - Inside

Gucci Mane is an artist who will use moments in pop culture to inform the direction of his music, most recently seen with his “Woppenheimer” single in 2023. The rapper and author referenced a particular moment that’s rocking the culture regarding Diddy with the drop of his new “TakeDat (No Diddy)” track.

Gucci Mane, 44, dropped “TakeDat (No Diddy)” on Wednesday (April 24) with production from TP808 and TPerc. The song is largely Big Guwop chanting “No Diddy” at the end of his hook and bars.

More from “TakeDat”:

I got a young Miami b*tch from the city

I’m spendin’ money like a trick, no Diddy

I rock pissy yellow diamonds, no Diddy

But she can’t be underage, no Diddy (Ugh)

Extendo with a switch, no Diddy

Folks passin’ pills around like frisbees

And booby trap goin’ up on a Wednesday

I’m in a bag, it’s a Monica Lewinsky

I’m f*ckin’ rappers’ baby mommas, no Diddy (Take that)

I got these n*ggas in they feelings like Drizzy (Take that)

The early returns on the track have been cropping up on X, formerly Twitter, with some fans noticing where Gucci is attempting to take the direction of the song. The results so far appear to be mixed but we’ve got reactions from all sides, along with the track, down below.

Photo: Getty

Gucci Mane Drops “TakeDat (No Diddy)” Track, Xitter Has Some Thoughts  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Trending
8 items
News

Gucci Mane Drops “TakeDat (No Diddy)” Track, Xitter Has Some Thoughts

News

Goofy: Kanye West Wants Threesome With Bianca Censori & Michelle Obama

A and L Productions Mothers Day Contest 2024
Entertainment

Mother’s Day Celebration Contest – Win Tickets and a Spa Package!

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Money

Andy Paladino Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast 12/30/23 – Back to the Basics

Alfred Liggins
REPRESENT.

Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast – 2/3/24

The D.L. Hughley Show

D.L. Hughley Questions Why Trump Only Meets with Black Entertainers [VIDEO]

Local

Busta Rhymes, Morris Day & The Time Set To Headline Baltimore’s AFRAM 2024

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close