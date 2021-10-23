scorpios
HomePhotos

Scorpio Season: Check Out This List Of 15 Hip-Hop Scorpios

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
A Big Black Scorpion In The Forest

Source: Wr Wrrn Kheluxn Phechr / EyeEm / Getty

Today is October 23 and as many of you have already heard, it’s the first day of Scorpio season. Considering the pride among the people born under this astrological sign, Hip-Hop Wired thought it fitting to list out these Hip-Hop Scorpios.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Many of these names will be familiar as a certain Canadian superstar named his album after his astrological sign. A hitmaker from St. Louis also is part of this hallowed group, and New York’s number one “Bad Boy” is also a part of the Scorpio massive. A couple of struggle rappers are also Scorpios, but we won’t be listing them for all the reasons you can imagine.

Check out our list below.

Photo: Getty

Scorpio Season: Check Out This List Of 15 Hip-Hop Scorpios  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. Prodigy of Mobb Deep

Rest in peace to Bandana P, Banana Clip P.

B-Day: November 2, 1974

2. Big Pun

Thinkin’ that you Satan when I’m the rhymin’ abomination!

B-Day:  November 10, 1971

3. Scarface

Brother Mob!

B-Day: November 9, 1970

4. Sean “Diddy” Combs AKA LOVE

The original Bad Boy.

B-Day: November 4, 1969

5. Drake

October’s Very Own.

B-day: October 24, 1986

6. Nelly

The hit-making St. Lunatic himself.

B-day: November 2, 1974

7. Eve

From Philly to across the Pond.

B-Day: November 10, 1978

8. Ol’ Dirty Bastard

Rest In PEACE to the God, Ason Unique!

Born-Day: November 15, 1968

9. E-40

The master of slang is still, ahem, slangin’ but it’s all legal.

B-Day: 

10. Rev Run

The Run-D.M.C. legend is still out here living his best life.

B-Day: November 14, 1964

11. Fabolous

One of Brooklyn’s finest.

B-Day: November 18, 1977

12. Warren G

Regulate!

B-Day: November 10, 1970

13. Future

Salute to the Freebandz honcho!

B-day: November 20, 1983

14. ScHoolboy Q

The Real Puff Daddy!

B-day: October 26, 1986

15. Tech N9ne

One of the best live performers in the game.

B-Day: November 8, 1971

Latest

Howard Protester Claims Students Hospitalized After ‘Coughing Up Blood’…

A freshman at Howard University took to her social media to address issues that plagued the students at the historically…
01.01.70

Facebook Reportedly Planning “Rebrand” With New Name

Facebook is reportedly hoping a new name can help it shed its troubled image.
01.01.70

Howard University Students Stand Firm In Demands As…

Joining Howard students Tuesday afternoon in a show of solidarity, D.C. Ward 4 Councilmember Janeese Lewis George put the battle…
02.20.58

Philadelphia Woman Raped On Train While Onlookers Recorded…

A woman in North Philadelphia not only had to endure being raped on a commuter train, but also ended up…
01.09.58

Apple Finally Unveils Its New MacBook Pros, Expect…

Apple is coming for all of your coins in 2021.
05.18.57

Colin Powell, First Black Secretary Of State And…

The retired four-star general and former secretary of state passed due to COVID-19 complications, his family said.
01.01.70

Moving Beyond the Hashtag ‘Me Too.’ Movement Celebrates…

On Thursday, Oct. 21, the group will lead a conversation putting 'me too' in context with the broader global fight…
03.10.56

Florida’s New Medical Marijuana Licensing Rule Allegedly Discriminates…

Nikki Fried believes DeSantis' new medical marijuana licensing rule will increase the application fees for protected black farmers by more…
01.01.70

Dr. Fauci Encourages Vaccinated Families To Enjoy Trick…

Last year experts said it was too risky but this year...
09.20.52

Jon Gruden Resigns As Raiders Head Coach After…

Gruden was in the midst of a 10-year, $100 million contract with the Raiders at the time of his resignation.
01.01.70
Close