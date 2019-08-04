CLOSE
diddy , Lori Harvey
HomePhotos

Hot Girls Way Up After Pics Of Diddy & Lori Harvey Surface Again, Twitter Fries Dirty Mack Daddy #Diddy

Posted August 4, 2019

Sean "Diddy" Combs, REVOLT, And AT&T Host REVOLT Summit Kickoff Event At The Kings Theatre In New York

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

Although nothing has been officially confirmed, the optics of this Sean “Diddy” Combs and Lori Harvey situation looks to be more serious than rumored. The Bad Boy mogul was spotted on a family trip with Steve Harvey and his daughter in Italy, sparking all kinds of reactions on Twitter.

Both Diddy and Lori Harvey’s names were trending on Twitter nationally, with the requisite slander that comes during moments like this. Photos show Diddy, 49, and Harvey, 22, out with Harvey’s step-father Steve Harvey, 62, and wife Majorie Harvey, 54.  From the photos, Harvey and Diddy were all smiles but nothing in the photos totally confirms of the pair are more than friends.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

That hasn’t stopped Twitter from frying Diddy for possibly dating the ex-girlfriend of his son, Justin Combs.

You can peep some of those reactions below.

Photo: Getty

Hot Girls Way Up After Pics Of Diddy & Lori Harvey Surface Again, Twitter Fries Dirty Mack Daddy #Diddy was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Latest
#BRUHNews: Brazilian Gang Leader Tried To Escape From…

Just when you thought you heard it all Brazil shows you what spicy really means. An inmate did the most…
08.06.19
Gucci Hires Global Head Of Diversity After Blackface…

Gucci is making good on their promises after what is being called the biggest faux pas in the fashion industry.…
08.06.19
Man Strangles His Sister To Death After An…

A Georgia teen was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty in the strangling death of his sister during…
08.06.19
Victoria’s Secret Recruits Its First Transgender Model [PHOTOS]

Victoria’s Secret has just hired a transgender model for the first time ever.
08.06.19
Neil deGrasse Tyson Apologizes For Headass Tweet About…

Neil deGrasse Tyson is eating space crow. The astrophysicist is apologizing for the headass tweet he dropped yesterday (August 4)…
08.06.19
Same Ol’ Merica: 10 James Baldwin Quotes That…

Happy Birthday to the legend and one of the faces of Black Excellence.
08.05.19
Alleged Trump Supporter Struggle Fades Elderly White Man…

With the campaign season kicking into high gear, President Donald Trump is once again on the road rallying the stupid…
08.05.19
“I Never Got Married”: 107-Year-Old NYC Woman Says…

Louise Signore is literally the epitome of living your best life as she rang in her 107th birthday this year.
08.05.19
OMG: Shocking Water Pool Wave Injures Dozens In…

Peep the bizarre video for yourself.
08.02.19
Popular Reality TV Bailiff Has Been Charged With…

A Texas sheriff’s deputy — who is known for appearing as a bailiff on a televised courtroom show — has…
08.02.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close