Look, we make no bones about it, but Jason Whitlock isn’t high on our cool Black dudes, but his latest act has us really scratching our heads. The conservative commentator and sports journalist threw Black Twitter for a loop by praising green food, water, and better health considering our man is someone who doesn’t look like he turns down seconds.
After a Twitter follower inquired if Whitlock would be taking the coronavirus vaccine, Whitlock got on his Trumpian swag and followed the poor advice trail to perfection instead of trusting the science.
“The best vaccine is weight loss, exercise, vitamin D, green food from the earth and water,” Whitlock fired back.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
We usually don’t try to get on people and their weight because, you know, that’s human decency and some people can’t help it. Whitlock can most likely help it but just looks like he never has, so please, we beg our pardon if we’re a little incredulous regarding this advice on not taking the vaccine and using unproven methods to beat back the novel coronavirus pandemic.
If there’s one positive thing we can say about Whitlock’s comments to the Twitter follower is that we all should be taking care of ourselves by eating right, working out, and drinking a bit more water. None of this appears to be in the Whitlock Wheelhouse.
As expected, folks on Twitter are trying to figure out how Jason “Lemme Get Another” Whitlock is preaching the finer points of natural medicine and health. Someone must’ve given homie a book from Dr. Sebi, may he rest in peace.
Check out the reactions from Black Twitter and beyond below.
The best vaccine is weight loss, exercise, vitamin D, green food from the earth and water. https://t.co/uogha5c9UE
— Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) March 20, 2021
—
Photo: Screencap
Coon Colonel Jason Whitlock Shocks Black Twitter By Going Full Dr. Sebi & Anti-Vax was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1.
Jason Whitlock is on Rihanna's internet giving health and vaccine advice? pic.twitter.com/tTpt3kpuOu— Shea Peters (@iamsheabutta) March 20, 2021
2.
did not see jason whitlock joining alkaline water twitter but here we are— Desus Nice (@desusnice) March 20, 2021
3.
Lavar saying Jason Whitlock don’t know nothing unless snacks is on the table belongs in the HOF Black quotes museum— 8️⃣ (@CindtriIIella) March 20, 2021
4.
I know Jason Whitlock ain't have the audacity to tweet this. https://t.co/wx3squglrM— John Cowheel (@johncowheel) March 20, 2021
5.
Jason Whitlock been losing weight for like 5 years and still the same weight. TF— King Kong Bundy (@Nj201E) March 20, 2021
6.
Those who are unaware of what Jason Whitlock looks like... https://t.co/L2W6m1jdXg pic.twitter.com/TRWntIcJFA— Franklin Saint’s Life Coach (@SIR_George_718) March 20, 2021
7.
Every morning when Jason Whitlock wakes up pic.twitter.com/3Qt7CXn7GQ— Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) March 20, 2021
8.
🛎️What are things that Jason Whitlock don't do? https://t.co/FGMZrNdWZ3— #BagelTruther🍩 (@lockhart_jesse) March 20, 2021
9.
Jason Whitlock is 300 pounds with diabetes trying to run anti vaxx narratives saying don’t get vaccinated but instead excersise & eat healthy when yo ass doesn’t even do that..... pic.twitter.com/ArNMx9pPMa— . (@IovelsX) March 20, 2021
10.
Jason Whitlock is trending? Never forget when he asked easily the worst question a reporter has ever asked.— Mr. Chief (@MrChief64) March 20, 2021
Automatically stopped taking anything he ever says seriously since. He has literally never made a take that is remotely good pic.twitter.com/SBkFJTgKHX
11.
Ah yes. Known healthiest man alive, Jason Whitlock. https://t.co/GdhcOlaT9t— punoɹƃɹǝpun (@RaymondS34) March 20, 2021
12.
When the TL cooks Jason Whitlock. pic.twitter.com/1i1LitlJJA— Rusty Redenbacher (@rustymk2) March 20, 2021
13.
Jason Whitlock sloven ass is giving people "Health advice" pic.twitter.com/SSYyq6QoIL— c o ú p (@coopandaquarter) March 20, 2021
14.
Y’all mad at Jason Whitlock for alluding to him not getting the Covid Vaccine .. I’m mad that he’s trying to convince the world that he eats his vegetables .— MGeez (@MGEEZMUSIC) March 20, 2021
15.
Jason Whitlock went to Dr Miami for a BBL and hair implants and he’s giving Vaccine advice??? pic.twitter.com/N9RvKjajgw— Brooklyn (@BrooklynBoyB) March 20, 2021