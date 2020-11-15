CLOSE
Jeremih
Singer Jeremih In The ICU With COVID-19, Artist Friends Ask For Prayers

Posted November 15, 2020

2019 Soul Train Awards - Show

Source: Mindy Small / Getty

Jeremih needs all the prayer warriors he can get right now. The  R&B singer is reportedly in the ICU battling COVID-19.

Word of the Chicago native’s condition began trickling out when artists like Chance The Rapper took to social media with calls to support the artist. However, initially, it was not known what was the matter with his health. 50 Cent then spilled the beans that Jeremih was suffering from COVID-19.

“pray for my boy @jeremih he’s not doing good this covid shit is real 🙏🏿 he’s in ICU in Chicago,” was the caption of a photo of him and the singer that Fif shared .

TMZ has since confirmed that the “Birthday Sex” singer is indeed battling the virus. Although it is unsure when he was admitted to the hospital, according to course his condition has recently turned for the worse.

Prayers up to Jeremih, peep some of the words of encouragement from famed friends and fans below.

Singer Jeremih In The ICU With COVID-19, Artist Friends Ask For Prayers  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

