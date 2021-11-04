Joe budden
Out Of Context Twitter Thinks Joe Budden Is Bisexual, The Jokes Are Still Joking Anyway

Love him or hate him, Joe Budden will always attract a certain amount of interest due to the popularity of his podcast program and the many ventures he involves himself in. On the most recent episode of his eponymously named podcast, fans on Twitter have committed to taking his words out of context and assuming the host admitted to being bisexual, and the jokes are doing what they do on the social media network.

On Wednesday’s (November 4) episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, Budden and his co-hosts Ice, Ish, and Parks did their usual chopping it up over Jumpoff Joey’s annoyance with Six Flags in New Jersey, arguing with Ice over the merits of Nicki Minaj’s career, and J. Cole rocking the Rolling Loud stages in a rainstorm. The gang also got into DaBaby getting a pass from the LGBTQ community after his homophobic rants at Rolling Loud in Miami and much more.

During a discussion on the pod, a moment between Ish and Budden was singled out with Budden insisting he likes both “guys and girls” but of course, Twitter is running all the way to the bank with bad takes and worse jokes. Still, some might say some of the slander is warranted given Budden’s reputation of alleged past misdeeds against women and the public breakup of his original podcast crew after Rory and Mal split off to start their own show.

We can imagine that on Saturday’s (November 6) episode of The Joe Budden Podcast that Budden will address the brouhaha from the audio clip. It should also be expected that Budden will harken back to Azealia Banks claiming he’ll be coming out as gay in 2022.

Either way, check out the reactions from Twitter below.

Photo: Getty

Out Of Context Twitter Thinks Joe Budden Is Bisexual, The Jokes Are Still Joking Anyway  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

