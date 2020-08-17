CLOSE
Kanye West
Here Are The States Actually Letting Kanye West Appear On The Ballot

Posted August 17, 2020

Kanye West attends the March For Our Lives in Washington D.C...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Kanye West is continuing his vie for president amid reports that he’s being backed by Republicans, and now Utah is the latest state that’s allowing him on its ballot this November.

According to Associated Press, the 43-year-old rapper qualified for the Utah ballot as an unaffiliated presidential candidate. State Elections Director Justin Lee explained that his office verified that West’s campaign collected the 1,000 signatures from registered voters necessary to appear on the ballot.

West announced he was running for president back in July and since then, he’s been trying to collect signatures from various states to get on their ballots as an independent. According to the New York Times, many Republicans have been helping West get on the ballot, including Lane Ruhland, a lawyer who has worked for the Donald Trump campaign, and Mark Jaboky, an executive who’s work for the California Republican Party. Jaboky was arrested on voter fraud charges back in 2008 when he was working for the California Republican Party, and he eventually plead guilty to a misdemeanor. Although West hasn’t stated it directly, reports say his Republican backing could all be apart of a plan to divert votes away from Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Wisconsin is one state that’s challenging West’s signatures as allegedly being fraudulent. According to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, their state Democratic Party filed a complaint earlier this month requesting state officials block West from appearing on Wisconsin’s presidential ballot this November. They claim West has various problems with his nomination papers, including incorrect addresses for circulators and bogus signatures like “Mickey Mouse” and “Bernie Sanders”. Affidavits are included from six people saying they were duped into putting their names on West’s paperwork.

“If the affidavits are true … crimes were committed by the West campaign,” said. attorney Michael Maistelman, who collected the affidavits for the state Democratic Party. West has since challenged the complaint saying the DNC has to prove that the names like “Mickey Mouse and “Bernie Sanders” aren’t real, according to Newsweek.

West won’t give up his presidential bid, despite having low support from general voters and especially Black voters at just 2 percent, according to a POLITICO/Morning Consult poll. Not to mention it’s still mathematically impossible for Ye to earn 270 electoral votes needed to win the elections. While certain black celebrities, like Nick Cannon, have supported West’s campaign, other notable figures have called out his shenanigans, including singer Stephanie Mills who said, West and Cannon are acting like “paid slaves.”

Still, the states below have allowed him to appear on their ballot. This is America.

Here Are The States Actually Letting Kanye West Appear On The Ballot

1. Arkansas

Arkansas

2. Colorado

Colorado

3. Oklahoma

Oklahoma

4. Vermont

Vermont

5. Utah

Utah
Close