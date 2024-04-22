Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is a prestigious honor amongst the music community and now, 15 new performers will be added to the illustrious list. The performer category welcomes this year’s inductees: Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & The Gang, Ozzy Osbourne and A Tribe Called Quest.

Jimmy Buffett, MC5, Dionne Warwick and Norman Whitfield were selected as the recipients for the Musical Excellence Award.

Sunday’s “American Idol” episode was dedicated to the announcement with a special “Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night.”

Each inductee was selected among nominees announced earlier this year. According to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame organization, these artists have “created music whose originality, impact, and influence has changed the course of rock & roll.”

Other nominees included this year were Sinéad O’Connor, Lenny Kravitz and Mariah Carey.

To be eligible for a nomination to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.

The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will debut live on Saturday, October 19 at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

The 2024 ceremony will also stream live on Disney+ with a special airing on ABC at a later date and available on Hulu the following day. Be sure to check out the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame website for more information.

Here’s a full list of the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees:

Norman Whitfield

Suzanne De Passe

Jimmy Buffett

Alexis Korner

John Mayall

Big Mama Thornton

Dionne Warwick

A Tribe Called Quest

Ozzy Osbourne

Kool & The Gang

Peter Frampton

Foreigner

Dave Matthews Band

Cher

Mary J. Blige

Check out a list of hits from a few of our favorite inductees below:

List of Hits From The Class of 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees was originally published on globalgrind.com