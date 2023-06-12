Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Summer is officially only a few days away and with vacation season upon us, it’s time to start looking for new things to do and new places to visit!

However, a new study recently released by WalletHub suggests that you may not have to travel too far because Maryland is among the top 20 most fun states!

Maryland was ranked 18th and WalletHub compared the 50 states across 26 key indicators of a jolly good time that won’t break the bank. They range from movie costs to accessibility of national parks to nightlife options per capita.

Maryland was ranked 26th in restaurants, 11th in Amusement Parks, 18th in Fitness Centers, 15th in Access to National Parks, and 21st in Variety of Arts, Entertainment & Recreation Establishments.

Keep scrolling to see what states made the top 20 list!

The post Maryland Ranked Among Top 20 Most Fun States In America appeared first on 92 Q.

