Mediocre White Man Who Shaded LeVar Burton Over ‘Jeopardy!’ Gig Gets Canned, Twitter Reacts

Posted August 31, 2021

The search for a new host for the beloved game show Jeopardy! has been underway since the late, great Alex Trebek passed away after a long bout with cancer. While most of the free world rooted for LeVar Burton to get the gig, executive producer Mike Richards inserted himself despite his controversial past and now finds himself on the outs after Sony gave him the boot.

As seen on CNN, Richards, who already stepped down as the host of the game show after allegations of discrimination and past public comments continued to dog him, found himself out of a job totally on Tuesday (August 31) after Sony announced that he will no longer serve as the executive producer for both Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! alike.

The news was shared amongst Sony staff members via an email from Suzanne Prete, executive vice president of business and strategy at Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune.

“We had hoped that when Mike stepped down from the host position at Jeopardy! it would have minimized the disruption and internal difficulties we have all experienced these last few weeks,” Prete wrote. “That clearly has not happened.”

The company has inserted Michael Davies, CEO of Sony-owned television production company Embassy Row into the role on an interim basis while they search for someone to assume the position on a full-time basis.

Richards has faced several lawsuits due to his behavior in the workplace, including his time as an executive producer on The Price Is Right after one of the show’s models, Brandi Cochran, sued Richards in 2010 with the case finally settling in 2016.

LeVar Burton campaigned heavily for the gig and had a brief stint on the show that reportedly had mixed reviews from members on the inside. In some reports, it was said that Burton was never seriously considered for the job despite fans across the world clamoring for the moment to gel.

The decision by Richards to name himself the host of Jeopardy! rubbed longtime fans of the series the wrong way, most especially after some of his past actions and the accusations that mounted continued to resurface in the past few weeks.

On Twitter, folks are having a bit of a party no that Mike Richards is out of the gig. Some are even hoping that LeVar Burton takes up the gig if he’s offered. We’ve got our money on Burton realizing he should go where he’s wanted, not where he needs to force himself to be seen.

Check out the reactions below.

Photo: Getty

was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Solid tweet if you get it.

