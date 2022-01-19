Natalia Bryant
Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell - Red Carpet

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Happy birthday to Natalia Bryant! Today, the eldest daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant turns 20 years old and she’s just as radiant as ever! With her gorgeous looks, slender frame, and bubbly personality, the University of Southern California college student is making a name for herself in the modeling world, having signed with IMG Models earlier last year to officially kick start her career in the fashion world. Since then, the now 20-year-old has made headline after headline while killing photoshoots with magazines like Teen Vogue and turning heads at the 2021 Met Gala. And the best part? She’s only just getting started!

In honor of this beauty’s milestone birthday today, let’s look back at five times Natalia Bryant completely stole the show as a budding model!

5 Times Natalia Bryant Stole The Show As A Budding Model  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. First Headshots

Source:Natalia Bryant's Instagram

In February 2021, Natalia Bryant first announced that she had signed with IMG Models and officially kicked off her budding modeling career with the agency! 

2. Serving Face For A Photoshoot

Source:Natalia Bryant's Instagram

In March 2021, the beauty served face for a photoshoot with photographer Mason Poole.  

3. Teen Vogue

Source:Natalia Bryant's Instagram

Natalia glowed in all blue for her Teen Vogue cover shoot in September 2021. 

4. 2021 Met Gala

Source:Natalia Bryant's Instagram

Natalia stole the show at the 2021 Met Gala in this colorful dress and looked stunning as she walked the carpet and posed for pictures after the big event. 

5. Ivy Park ‘Halls Of Ivy’ Campaign

Source:Natalia Bryant's Instagram

Last December Natalia turned heads when she modeled the latest for adidas x Ivy Park’s Halls of Ivy Campaign! Here she is wearing the collection’s signature, black and white three-piece ensemble. 

