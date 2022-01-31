nick cannon
Nick Cannon Set To Welcome 8th Child, Twitter Has Questions

Celebrity Sightings In Philadelphia - November 02, 2021

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Nick Cannon has made it clear that he’s going to continue to add to his growing brood after a baby shower and gender reveal party over the weekend was held. On Sunday (Jan. 30), the prolific papa was smiling ear to ear at the party and appears to be having a baby boy.

TMZ reports that Cannon, 41, and Johnny Manziel’s ex-wife Bre Tiesi, 30, were in Malibu yesterday with family and friends for the baby shower. Decked out in an all-white dress, Tiesi was glowing and Cannon proudly stood next to her while also cradling her baby bump.

TMZ has more:

It seems pretty obvious Nick and Bre are together. He’s cradling her baby bump, they’re hugging, holding hands … clearly the center of attention.

As for the reveal … guests unloaded party poppers filled with blue confetti, so, it’s a boy!!!

A look on Cannon and Tiesi’s social media pages didn’t turn up any images of the event, which was obviously a private affair. Still, the moment looked to be beautiful as hoped, and the pair looked delighted by the fanfare surrounding them.

However, on Twitter, folks have questions about Nick Cannon and his baby-making ways. We’ve got those reactions below.

Photo: Getty

Nick Cannon Set To Welcome 8th Child, Twitter Has Questions  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Close