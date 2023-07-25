Offset Addresses Cardi B ‘Drama’ Teasing New Music with Parody of James Brown 1988 Interview

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Offset is continuing to push forward despite all of the recent experiences sent to destroy him. Going on a year since the tragic passing of Takeoff, and with his name swirling in the entertainment gossip blogs along with his wife, Offset has been longing for an outlet to get away from the madness, Getting back to his roots making music, Offset Channels His Inner James Brown as he teases his newest single.

Offset took to social media to let his fans know he is coming out with new music sooner than expected! “Y’all ready for some new music???….JEALOUSY!!” The Migos rapper tweeted. In the video, you can see Offset is dressed looking like the Godfather of Soul, James Brown. Offset got the threads from Brown’s infamous 1988 interview. He also got the hilarious Jamie Lee Curtis to portray Sonya Freedman.

An interview between James Brown and Sonya Freedman, that will likely go down as Brown’s most notorious interviews ever. Offset’s spinoff of what was a serious topic at the time in 1988, Brown had been released on a $15,000 bond for criminal charges that ensued from an domestic incident in which he allegedly assaulted his then-wife, Adrienne Lois Rodriguez, with a lead pipe.

Watch the Full Original 1988 interview below!

The people are excited for Offsets new music video as he is said to address the issues that have been publicly circulating between him and his wife.

See what social media is saying about Offset teaser below!

