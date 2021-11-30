omarion
HomePhotos

Omarion Trending Because Of Omicron Variant, Black Twitter Chimes In With Jokes

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
The Millennium Tour 2021 - Atlanta, GA

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Black Twitter has the uncanny ability to turn almost anything into a well-timed joke, and the same has happened with the Omicron COVID-19variant that raised concerns around the globe. Using humor as a means to cope with the pandemic fatigue, Black Twitter has R&B singer Omarion‘s name trending as a result, and while this is a serious situation, the reactions easily induced some chuckles.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Although Omarion’s name began trending in earnest on Monday (Nov. 29), credit should be given to another Twitter user who seemed to be ahead of everyone over the weekend.

Since then, others have come with their own variation of the twist on words, coming in the wake of folks getting Decepticons trending after the World Health Organization named the variant after cases were found in South Africa. It should be carefully noted that while cases were indeed found in the African nation, it does not signify that the variant was established there.

The situation regarding Omicron is dire enough that the United States and Europe banned travel from South Africa and its bordering countries to their respective regions. However, the variant appeared in Portugal, Hong Kong, and other locales, adding to the growing speculation that the virus spreaded further than previously thought.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

Efforts to contain spread may be futile as the Omicron variant has shown spike mutations unlike any seen before with the COVID-19 virus, prompting the WHO to call for worldwide vaccination efforts, research, and data collection to stave off any further impact rendered already from the still-ongoing pandemic.

For now, laughter might be the best medicine regarding this concerning moment and we’ve got some of the reactions below.

Photo: Getty

Omarion Trending Because Of Omicron Variant, Black Twitter Chimes In With Jokes  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

There are probably three dozen variations of this joke.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

NGL, this was a good tweet.

11.

12.

13.

Solid tweet.

14.

15.

Latest

Kentucky Journalist Becomes 3rd Black Woman In A…

After 2020 saw a second consecutive Black beauty crowned as Miss USA with Mississippi's own Asya Branch, it's now happening…
09.11.93

All Three Men On Trial For Murder Of…

The Ahmaud Arbery murder trial has officially concluded today with Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. each…
02.14.88

Goofy Defense Attorney Uses “Runaway Slave” Imagery To…

The defense attorney for George McMichael, one of three white men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery on February 23rd, 2020…
09.24.87

Malcolm X’s Daughter Found Dead in Apartment

Malikah Shabazz, one of Malcolm X’s six daughters, was found dead in her Brooklyn, New York, home Monday, as reported…
01.01.70

Correcting An ‘Abomination Of Justice’, The Groveland Four…

Occurring six years before the murder of 14-year-old Emmet Till in Mississippi, the men were accused of kidnapping and raping…
01.01.70

Local Wisconsin Rapper Main Suspect In Christmas Parade…

With emotions still running high out of Wisconsin following the viral verdict in Kenosha, one local rapper brought the morale…
01.01.70

Teen Uses Make-A-Wish Opportunity To Feed The Homeless…

After being diagnosed with a life-altering illness, 13-year-old Adeola "Abraham" Olagbegi used his Make-A-Wish opportunity to feed the homeless in…
01.01.70

Aurora, Colorado To Pay Elijah McClain’s Family $15…

Large police settlements cannot replace the loss of loved ones and often do little to deter police behavior. A report from Five Thiry-Eight and…
01.01.70

Kyle Rittenhouse Found Not Guilty In Kenosha Murder…

A verdict has been reached in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial, finding the accused teen of being not guilty in…
01.02.84

2 Men Convicted of Killing Malcolm X Will…

Two of the three men convicted of killing one of the most influential Black leaders and civil rights activist in…
01.01.70
Close