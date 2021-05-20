Paul Mooney , The Chappelle Show
Video Throwbacks: 5 Funniest Paul Mooney Moments From “Chappelle’s Show”

Posted 21 hours ago

Paul Mooney In Concert - New York, NY

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Paul Mooney’s contribution to the world of entertainment goes far beyond his professional career as a stand-up comedian. As a writer for hit shows like Sanford & Son, The Richard Pryor Show, In Living Color, Good Times and more, Mooney used his unique perspective to highlight the Black experience.

|| RELATED: Prayers: Comedian Paul Mooney Has Passed Away Age 79 ||

In 2003, Mooney was introduced to a new generation of viewers courtesy of Chappelle’s Show. The hit series had many memorable moments, and today we look back at the iconic series with a return to some of the best sketches featuring the comedic genius of Paul Mooney.

Video Throwbacks: 5 Funniest Paul Mooney Moments From “Chappelle’s Show”  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

1. Ask A Black Dude

2. Paul Mooney Talks Movies

3. Ask A Black Dude II

4. Negrodamus Predicts the Next President

5. Ask A Black Dude (Deleted Scenes)

6. BONUS: Mooney Talks About Joining “Chappelle’s Show”

Close