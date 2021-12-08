People's Choice Awards
Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Of The Best At The People’s Choice Awards

People's Choice Awards

Source: Getty / Getty

Tuesday night (Dec. 7) NBC and E! joined forces for a night of performances, awards, and loads of good fashion at the “People’s Choice Awards.” The fun night included lots of notable highlights. During the show, Tracee Ellis Ross presented Kim Kardashian West with “The Fashion Icon” Award. Cardi B. presented Halle Berry with “The People’s Icon” Award. And perhaps my favorite moment from the evening, a riveting performance by H.E.R. as she gave a moving musical tribute to the legendary Marvin Gaye.

I enjoyed watching the stars receive their flowers, but I was more taken by their red carpet looks! This year’s theme was quite the contrast. While most of the attendees hit the red carpet in bright, bold gowns, there were a few who went for dark, dramatic looks. If you missed the People’s Choice Awards, then don’t worry because we’ve got you covered. Here are the best looks spied from the night.

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Of The Best At The People’s Choice Awards  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Cardi B at the 2021 E! People’s Choice Awards

Cardi B at the 2021 E! People's Choice Awards Source:Getty

Cardi B posed backstage during the 2021 People’s Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 7, 2021 in Santa Monica, California. The rapper dazzled in a pink custom Sol by Irena Soprano gown.

2. H.E.R. at the 2021 E! People’s Choice Awards

H.E.R. at the 2021 E! People's Choice Awards Source:Getty

H.E.R. arrived to the 2021 People’s Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 7, 2021 in Santa Monica, California. The singer stayed true to her chic style in a pink Carolina Herrera 2-piece suit.

3. Garcelle Beauvais at the 2021 E! People’s Choice Awards

Garcelle Beauvais at the 2021 E! People's Choice Awards Source:Getty

Garcelle Beauvais arrived to the 2021 People’s Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 7, 2021 in Santa Monica, California. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member kept the pink theme going in a pink Carolina Herrera gown, partnered with silver thigh-high boots.

4. Leslie Jones at the 2021 E! People’s Choice Awards

Leslie Jones at the 2021 E! People's Choice Awards Source:Getty

Leslie Jones arrived to the 2021 People’s Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 7, 2021 in Santa Monica, California. The comedian gave us an electric look in a neon green Christian Siriano dress.

5. Laverne Cox at the 2021 E! People’s Choice Awards

Laverne Cox at the 2021 E! People's Choice Awards Source:Getty

Laverne Cox arrived to the 2021 People’s Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 7, 2021 in Santa Monica, California. The actress rocked a purple feather tiered Jean Louis Sabaji gown.

6. Laverne Cox at the 2021 E! People’s Choice Awards

Laverne Cox at the 2021 E! People's Choice Awards Source:Getty

For her second look, Laverne Cox took the stage in a golden gown with a huge bow tied at her waistline.

7. Porsha Williams at the 2021 E! People’s Choice Awards

Porsha Williams at the 2021 E! People's Choice Awards Source:Getty

Porsha Williams arrived to the 2021 People’s Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 7, 2021 in Santa Monica, California. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star gave ultra-glam looks in a gorgeous black gown with a slit up her thigh.

8. Halle Berry at the 2021 E! People’s Choice Awards

Halle Berry at the 2021 E! People's Choice Awards Source:Getty

Halle Berry posed during the 2021 People’s Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 7, 2021 in Santa Monica, California. The Bruised actress showed up and showed out in a 2-piece sequins suit.

9. Tracee Ellis Ross at the 2021 E! People’s Choice Awards

Tracee Ellis Ross at the 2021 E! People's Choice Awards Source:Getty

Tracee Ellis Ross posed backstage during the 2021 People’s Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 7, 2021 in Santa Monica, California. The Blackish actress kept it simple in a black Balenciaga ensemble.

10. Kim Kardashian at the 2021 E! People’s Choice Awards

Kim Kardashian at the 2021 E! People's Choice Awards Source:www.otasteandseeblog.com

Kim Kardashian West posed during the 2021 People’s Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 7, 2021 in Santa Monica, California. The future lawyer and beauty entrepreneur posed in an all-black Balenciaga ensemble.

Close