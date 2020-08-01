CLOSE
raekwon
Purple Tape Posse: Twitter Salutes Raekwon On 25th Anniversary Of ‘Only Built 4 Cuban Linx’

Posted August 1, 2020

Loud Records 25th Anniversary Concert

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Raekwon is currently basking in the appreciation of experiencing the 25th anniversary of his solo debut album, Only Built 4 Cuban Linx. On Twitter, fans of the Wu-Tang Clan swordsman are joined in celebration while taking an epic stroll down memory lane.

The late summer release of Only Built 4 Cuban Linx came just as the Wu-Tang Clan was beginning its industry takeover with RZA overseeing the creative direction for the early portion of the careers of the Shaolin collective. Alongside Ghostface Killah, who also embarked on a solo journey, the chemistry between the street-wise brethren has remained intact all these years later.

While the Wu was definitely featured across the RZA-produced album, Nas made a scene-stealing turn on “Verbal Intercourse” with some saying that is firmly near the top of all of the Queensbridge rapper’s verses.

We’ve looked on Twitter and got some reactions from fans who are proudly joined together in bigging up Chef Raekwon and rightfully so. Check out those tweets below.

Photo: Getty

Purple Tape Posse: Twitter Salutes Raekwon On 25th Anniversary Of 'Only Built 4 Cuban Linx'

